Church member reports flagging former Gateway pastor Robert Morris' behavior before alleged sexual abuse

Concerns about Gateway Church founding pastor Robert Morris's behavior were raised nearly forty years ago, prior to the allegations of him sexually abusing a pre-teen girl in the 1980s.

"What happened to Cindy Clemishire was heartbreaking and vile," Tra Willbanks said to start Sunday's service.

"We denounced sexual abuse in all of its forms, and we feel deep sorrow for those who have been victimized by such despicable actions," Willbanks said.

Willbanks told members about the findings of the independent investigation done by the law firm Haynes and Boone. It was launched after Cindy Clemishire came forward with allegations as a then 12-year-old against Robert Morris when he was in his 20s.

Willbanks admitted some church leaders knew about the allegations and did nothing about it. The church also acknowledges there's now a criminal investigation into the church but said it doesn't involve current leadership.

"I met Robert Morris as a member of Shady Grove Church back in the late 1980s," Michelle Sidler said.

Sidler said that's where she first had concerns about Morris, which she said she brought to church leaders at Shady Grove Church before Morris founded Gateway Church.

"They just were like, 'Okay, Michelle, you just need to calm down. There's no proof of this or that,'" Sidler said.

Sidler said her decision to finally speak out isn't to destroy Gateway Church but to bring accountability and healing for what Robert Morris is accused of.

"What matters is the truth and that people are held accountable," Sidler said.

Gateway Church took over the Shady Grove Church in 2013. Sidler decided to finally speak up after the release of the internal investigation.

"We're not going to let this rest until there's justice," Sidler said.

This all comes while some members are suing Gateway Church over claims of financial misconduct.