Gateway Church settles lawsuits alleging child sex abuse, harassment: "God gave her cancer to teach her a lesson"

SOUTHLAKE — The North Texas megachurch embroiled in controversy over the alleged sexual abuse of a child by the church's founder settled multiple unrelated lawsuits in the months and days before that accusation went public.

According to court records, Gateway Church settled two lawsuits recently: one in April and another in June.

Gateway Church 2020 lawsuit

The case settled in April involved allegations that multiple church pastors covered up the alleged sexual abuse of a child by a member of the congregation in March 2018. The child's mother filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County in 2020, which also claims pastors encouraged members of the congregation to ostracize her.

The lawsuit also alleges conspiracy, in that church leaders knew about the alleged abuse and spoke with the alleged abuser, but did not inform law enforcement as well as attempting to discredit the allegations.

According to the church, it is not guilty of any cover-up or failure to report, stating that the incident from the 2020 lawsuit did not happen on a Gateway campus or at a Gateway event, but between two teens during a sleepover at a family home.

The church says another teen was told about the incident and later relayed it to his mother, a Gateway Church staff member, who reported it to "proper authorities within 48 hours."

The mother of the victim was irate and claimed [Gateway Church] intentionally hid the story for weeks and failed to report it to authorities," the church said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "She decided to file a lawsuit against [Gateway Church] … After the mother of the girl went through [six] different attorneys the insurance company decided to provide a settlement to avoid further litigation and expense. This was the 'compromise of disputed claims,' which Gateway justly defended in court."

Gateway Church 2023 lawsuit: "God gave her cancer to teach her a lesson."

As the accusations that the church's founder Robert Morris allegedly sexually abused a child decades ago received national attention, Gateway Church settled an unrelated case brought by an employee who claimed she was discriminated against and sexually harassed by her boss who allegedly told her "God gave her cancer to teach her a lesson."

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff began working at the church in 2018 as an administrative assistant having recently finished treatment for cancer.

The lawsuit alleges derogatory remarks were made about her appearance by the pastor she worked for as well as unwanted "romantic advances."

She reported this behavior in 2018, was told not to be alone with said pastor and was encouraged to apply for a more senior position.

The lawsuit alleges that during the interview process, the plaintiff was told she was more than qualified; however, the church wanted to hire a man because "our congregation responds better to men." She did not get the job and a man was hired for the role, according to the lawsuit.

She said she was forced to continue working with the pastor, including one-on-one, as he continued to make inappropriate remarks and tried to physically touch her. The lawsuit also claims when she requested to report to a different pastor she was accused of being insubordinate.

In 2021, the lawsuit states that at a lunch, the pastor asked the plaintiff if she knew "what opened Pandora's box for the MeToo movement and if she knew what started that movement. After saying she did not, the pastor responded, "It all started with the false accusations against Bill Cosby. Then that opened Pandora's box for all the false allegations."

That pastor was terminated later in 2021 with two years salary severance pay, and, according to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was told it was her fault, and offered six months severance payment if she would resign that day. A few months later, the plaintiff was fired during a Zoom call.

Both cases were settled for undisclosed amounts.

The scandal surrounding Gateway Church's founder

The public controversy for the megachurch began in June when Cindy Clemishire publicly claimed Morris sexually assaulted her starting in 1982 when she was 12. Morris was a traveling Evangelist in his early 20s and had become close with her family.

Those allegations were first published by The Wartburg Watch, a North Carolina-based church watchdog blog and then picked up by The Christian Post. Clemishire told The Wartburg Watch the alleged abuse continued until 1987.

Morris acknowledged in a sermon in 2014 that he was "sexually immoral" when he was a teenager and admitted to "inappropriate sexual behavior" In a statement to the Christian Post.

"When I was in my early twenties, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where I was staying," he said. "It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong. This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years."

Church elders said Morris disclosed to them he'd had an extramarital affair, not that he had allegedly abused a 12-year-old.

On June 18, Morris resigned from his position as senior pastor at Gateway Church.

Clemishire said she has mixed thoughts and feelings regarding Morris' resignation and believes she is not the only victim.

"Though I am grateful that he is no longer a pastor at Gateway, I am disappointed that the Board of Elders allowed him to resign," Clemishire wrote in a statement. "He should have been terminated."

She rebuked church elders for knowing and acknowledging her claims of sexual abuse, but intentionally embracing "the false narrative Robert Morris wanted them to believe."

Protesters gathered outside the church as a church elder addressed the congregation for the first time after Clemishire's statements.

"As an elder, I did not know the truth and, frankly, like many of you my wife and I are shocked, devastated and grieving," said Tra Willbanks, a Gateway Church elder. "I'd like to express my personal compassion for Cindy Clemishire, I can't imagine carrying a burden like that for so many years and I want to say to you, Cindy, I'm so sorry."

Four members of the Gateway Church Board of Elders, including Robert Morris' son, are now on temporary leaves of absence as an outside legal team investigates the sexual abuse of a child accusations against Morris.

Founded in 2000, the Southlake-based Gateway Church expanded to become one of the largest congregations in the nation, drawing approximately 100,000 attendees each weekend to its nine campuses. Morris broadcasted his weekly program live online to over 190 countries, reaching even wider audiences.