Chilly start to a Sunday with sunny skies

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Our day is off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s but highs will climb to near 60 this afternoon! Who is ready for lots of sunshine?! It is back today, so keep the sunglasses handy.

The pups are going to want extended outside time today!

The kids will need a jacket at the bus stop Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s again. Hopefully, they remember to bring the jackets home, because we are in the upper 60s with sunshine as they head home.

After an active, rainy pattern last week we are back to quiet, sunny weather to round out January. Thanks to high pressure sitting over the area. If you are ready for a little warmth, this is the week for you! Our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday, returning rain and storms to the area.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 7:13 AM CST

