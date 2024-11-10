Watch CBS News
Local News

Chilly morning, sunny afternoon make for perfect Cowboys game day weather in North Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

North Texas enjoys perfect game day weather as temps climb into the 70s
North Texas enjoys perfect game day weather as temps climb into the 70s 02:31

Sunday started with a chilly morning, with lows around 49 degrees at AT&T Stadium.

download-42.png

Temperatures will climb in the afternoon, reaching highs in the mid-70s across North Texas, making it perfect weather for the Dallas Cowboys game against the Eagles.

Veteran's Day is predicted to have a similar forecast to Sunday, with cool and crisp temperatures in the morning, warming up to the mid-70s by the afternoon.

download-44.png

Winds will remain mild, and there will be plenty of sunshine.

Conditions are expected to stay dry throughout the rest of the week due to a ridge of high pressure that will linger until next weekend.

In the extended forecast, a powerful upper-level low-pressure system is expected to bring an active weather pattern to North Texas by the end of next weekend.

download-43.png

Until then, enjoy the cool air and sunshine in North Texas.

download-41.png
CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.