Chilly morning, sunny afternoon make for perfect Cowboys game day weather in North Texas
Sunday started with a chilly morning, with lows around 49 degrees at AT&T Stadium.
Temperatures will climb in the afternoon, reaching highs in the mid-70s across North Texas, making it perfect weather for the Dallas Cowboys game against the Eagles.
Veteran's Day is predicted to have a similar forecast to Sunday, with cool and crisp temperatures in the morning, warming up to the mid-70s by the afternoon.
Winds will remain mild, and there will be plenty of sunshine.
Conditions are expected to stay dry throughout the rest of the week due to a ridge of high pressure that will linger until next weekend.
In the extended forecast, a powerful upper-level low-pressure system is expected to bring an active weather pattern to North Texas by the end of next weekend.
Until then, enjoy the cool air and sunshine in North Texas.