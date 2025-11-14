Children's Health coming to "reimagined" Shops at Red Bird

Before the old Red Bird Mall was "reimagined," Calvin and Rosanna Portley witnessed its decline.

"You know, at that time, it was a thriving mall," recalls Calvin Portley. "We'd come here and shop when the kids, when they were small... of course, they're grown now."

Now, like many in the South Oak Cliff community, the Portleys are excited about plans for the area to fly even higher, noting the new restaurants, retail space and apartments nearby.

"I don't want to say it's 'unbelievable,'" Rosanna Portley said with a laugh. "It's been tremendous. Yes, it is."

Mall space on the verge of becoming a community eyesore now also boasts healthcare options like UT Southwestern and Parkland, plus Dallas College and more.

"Not only do I think this community deserves something beautiful, I also think that the community's purchasing power is very misunderstood," says Shops at RedBird owner Peter Brodsky.

Brodsky, who purchased the site in 2015, says his investment here isn't philanthropic, it's smart business.

"And so what I always say is that the people in this community desire, deserve and can afford nice things," said Brodsky. "It's a simple supply and demand issue. There is a demand in this community for quality amenities, and there is very low supply and I knew that if we supplied those quality amenities, then they would be patronized."

Amenities considered routine in many neighborhoods have been cause for celebration in South Oak Cliff, and now there is a new reason for applause: top-tier pediatric care is coming.

"We know access is a barrier," says Dane Peterson, Chief Operating Officer at Children's Health. "And we're breaking down that barrier."

Peterson says the new 40,000 square foot facility will offer primary care, urgent care, behavioral health specialties and access to the Andrews Sports Institute in one location-- all to serve a community plagued by health inequities.

"Children in southern Dallas face higher rates of asthma, obesity, and other chronic illnesses," explains Peterson. "So, this is an ability to bring that care locally and reduce the barrier to access. We know that when children receive great care, outcomes get better."

"It's really great news," shares Mom Cala Eley.

Eley says she knows well the challenges that come with accessibility.

"We got to wait literally five months out for a doctor's appointment for your daughter, for my kid's shots," said Eley. "So that would be a great blessing for a lot of moms."

And more evidence for the broader community that the "reimagined" Red Bird, is a promise kept, with more progress in the works.

"There's more retail that the community wants. The community wants a grocery. The community wants more clothing stores. There's a lot of things that we have yet to do," said Brodsky, "and we're working on it every day."

"It's a positive step," shares Calvin Portley, "and it shows that it can be done when we all push in the same direction."