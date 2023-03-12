Watch CBS News
Local News

Child hospitalized after being shot in Oak Cliff, police investigating

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A child was hospitalized on Saturday evening with a gunshot wound, police said.

On March 11, officers responded to a shooting call from a home in the 1700 block of Newport Avenue in Oak Cliff. 

Police said they were informed that the child was in stable condition at the time they were taken to the hospital.

Officers were on scene searching for evidence and conducting interviews. So far, nobody has been charged with a crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.