5-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car outside Garland home, police say

A 5-year-old girl has died after being left inside a hot vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Garland Police Department.

The department said at about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a home on Redbird Drive concerning a medical emergency involving the young child.

First responders located the 5-year-old and immediately began lifesaving measures, taking over for family members. The child was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police confirmed.

Investigators learned that an adult family member returned home from school with the 5-year-old and her sibling. The 5-year-old was allegedly left inside the vehicle.

Police said after realizing the young girl was missing, family members began looking for her and found her unresponsive inside the vehicle. That's when they began CPR and called 911 for help.

At this time, police have not released an estimated time of how long the child may have been inside the vehicle, and no charges have been filed as investigators continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the 5-year-old child's death.

Garland Police said community counseling services are available for anyone who needs them following this tragedy.