Charges filed after teen's death in 2018 sex-trafficking case

COLLIN COUNTY — After six years, a Cleburne mom says she finally feels the weight off her shoulders after her daughter's death. There have been three arrests in the cold case.

"Julia was very full of life," Mary Wells said. "When she walked into a room, everybody knew she was there."

Wells said sharing her daughter's story is incredibly hard, but necessary.

"If we can save one child, one girl, one boy, one woman, then it's all worth it," she said "Then it's all worth it.. because we can't let her die in vain."

Six years ago, she experienced every parent's worst nightmare. State troopers showed up at her door, notifying her of Julia's death.

She said they told her it appeared she was pushed out of a car on the Dallas North Tollway. The car was registered to a known trafficker.

"My first thought was what the heck is she doing in Dallas?" Wells said. "The last message she sent me was, 'Mom I'm going to go to my friend's house. I'll be home on Thursday to get ready for prom on Saturday.'"

She says Julia had autism and was incredibly trusting.

Investigators told her the friend Julia said she was with was actually luring her into a sex trafficking operation. Taking her from place to place for the two days leading to her death.

Still to this day, Wells is not sure how they met.

"They called them the 'bottom girls' and that's the one that became her friend, and her name was Anna Hudson," she said.

For six years, Wells has been tirelessly working to seek justice for her daughter. This week, Anna Hudson, Mark Dailey and Nikki Jordan were arrested for the crime.

"I don't hate them, but I do pray for them," Wells said. "I pray for them all the time, but I do want justice for Julia."

This is the first time Collin County authorities are prosecuting human trafficking resulting in death, which is a first-degree felony.

"It is unique as it hasn't ever been done before, especially since we know human trafficking is occurring everywhere," Well family attorney Jennifer Falk said.

In a statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says:

"These indictments and arrests mark the end of a years-long multi-agency investigation into the death of Julia Wells, and hopefully this will serve as the first step in seeking justice for Julia in a court of law," said Willis. "Sex trafficking will not be tolerated in Texas and I'd like to thank all our law enforcement partners for their hard work in helping to secure these indictments, especially Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his prosecutors and investigators working in the Human Trafficking and Transnational/Organized Crime Section."