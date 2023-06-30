Chances of rain as heat advisory expires

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - North Texas is finally nearing the end of a triple digit stretch.

Friday will be another sunny, hot day with highs near 100 degrees. But, the heat advisory will not be extended, as temperatures will feel closer to the air temperature. Although, it will still be hot and precautions should still be taken to stay safe in the heat.

Clouds will increase starting Saturday as a front nears the area, breaking our 100 degree streak. The front will stall out across the area, bringing back daily rain chances. Not everyone will see rain each day, but there will likely be showers on First Alert radar each afternoon.

While there will be plenty of dry time to celebrate the Fourth of July, some celebrations could be impacted.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues into the end of next week, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.