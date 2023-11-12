Chance of rain Monday followed by a warm week

Chance of rain Monday followed by a warm week

Chance of rain Monday followed by a warm week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Temperatures have settled into typical fall fashion with highs in the 60s.

Just last Wednesday we were close to record highs!

Monday, a potent Gulf low moves along the Texas coastline headed toward New Orleans. We are close enough to it that it'll bring us minor rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Monday looks like clouds with light rain/drizzle by mid-day and afternoon. This minor rain event will continue into the evening. Coverage will be spotty, amounts will be small.

As that Gulf system moves east, the sun breaks out by Tuesday afternoon and a warming trend sets in.

The next rain chance shows up on Sunday. We are already watching a potential rainmaker forming over Mexico just as Thanksgiving approaches.

This time of year we are always watching for this weather pattern. It would move into Texas and could bring rain on Black Friday.

Since this is all 10 days out, the First Alert Weather team will continue to see how this forecast evolves. Here is the forecast for the next seven days.