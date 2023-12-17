Centerpoint Road closure after train collides with semi-truck trailer
PARKER COUNTY - The Parker County Sheriff's Office and Parker County Emergency Services District 1 announced that both lanes of FM 5 at Annetta Centerpoint Road will be closed until further notice after a major railroad collision.
You can see the train colliding with a semi-truck trailer in the video below.
The Sheriff's Office says some diesel fuel and oil spilled, but the fire department and hazmat crews are on the scene and there is no danger to the public. No injuries were reported, either.
