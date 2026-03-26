Celina police can't pursue 1995 alleged criminal misconduct case against former coach Bill Elliott

Celina police say they cannot pursue a 1995 misconduct allegation against former Celina High School coach Bill Elliott because the statute of limitations has expired.

According to Celina police, the Texas Education Agency recently completed administrative action that permanently revoked Elliott's educator certificate.

As part of its investigation, a TEA investigator contacted the Celina Police Department on Nov. 12, 2025, regarding an allegation of criminal misconduct dating back to 1995.

A Celina detective later spoke with the reporting party, who confirmed they had shared the allegation with TEA but said it was never reported in 1995.

"After reviewing the available information and considering the applicable statute of limitations, it was determined that a criminal investigation could not be pursued," the department said Thursday.

Police said no additional information is available and asked the public to respect the reporting party's privacy.

Coaching career overshadowed by case

Bill Elliott, whose team won the 2024 Class 4A Division I state championship, was placed on administrative leave in October 2025 after his son Caleb was arrested.

Elliott finished with a 150–38 record as the Bobcats' head coach. He also took Celina to the state title game in 2015 and the state semifinals in 2014. As an assistant, he was part of seven additional state championship teams and one state finalist.

Caleb Elliott, 26, is a former Celina ISD middle school football coach and substitute teacher who is facing multiple state and federal charges tied to secretly recording boys in a Moore Middle School locker room. He faces charges including invasive visual recording, possession and promotion of child pornography, and sexual performance of a child.

Police say 38 boys were allegedly victimized between spring and fall 2025.

District scrutiny and investigations

Bill Elliott announced his retirement in January 2026 amid heightened scrutiny of the district's handling of Caleb Elliott's hiring and supervision.

Civil lawsuits have accused him and other district officials of ignoring warning signs about Caleb Elliott's behavior, though the district's external investigation found no evidence of a cover‑up.

A third‑party report noted that Bill Elliott pressured a middle school principal to hire Caleb Elliott despite her reservations. Investigators found no evidence that Bill Elliott knew about or failed to report his son's alleged crimes.

Concerns raised by witnesses

An external investigation found no evidence that district employees knew of or ignored prior misconduct, though parents and lawmakers have questioned the district's oversight.

The report detailed concerns about Caleb Elliott's hiring, including interactions involving his father, then-athletic director Bill Elliott, and school administrators. Witnesses told investigators they feared retaliation for speaking up, adding to community frustration.

Caleb Elliott surrendered his teaching license and remains in jail on multiple federal charges.

Efforts to reach Celina ISD for comment on the latest developments have been unsuccessful.