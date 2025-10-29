Petitions circulate over allowing Celina HS football coach to attend senior night One petition calling for Elliott to attend Friday's senior night has gathered nearly 900 signatures. Supporters say his presence would mean a lot to the seniors, writing, "He is beloved by his team and being there will mean so much for the seniors." But another petition quickly followed, titled "Our children deserve better: Say no to Bill Elliott at Senior Night." One comment read, "Say no until we hear all the facts."