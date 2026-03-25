Celina house party with hundreds ends in gunfire, sparks short-term rental rule review

A massive house party in Celina that drew hundreds of people and ended with gunshots is now prompting the city to consider changes to short-term rental rules.

Newly released video shows the moment chaos broke out Saturday night as officers arrived at a home off Choate Parkway. The footage captures large crowds of teenagers and young adults gathered outside the home. Seconds later, gunshots can be heard, sending people running in panic.

"It's shock and chaos," Celina Police Chief John Cullison said.

He added that between 500 and 800 people attended the party, ranging in age from 15 to people in their 40s. He said many came from across North Texas.

Officers also found bloody towels and sheets inside the home, although Cullison said police have not received any reports of injuries.

The party happened at a short-term rental home listed on Airbnb. The owners declined to appear on camera but said the home is only supposed to hold about 20 people. They said the people who rented the property told them only six people would be staying there. The home has since been removed from the rental site.

Cullison said investigators believe a group organized the party and may have charged people to attend.

"It looks like a group of people put together the party, and it may have been generated for revenue, but I think even the event organizers would agree it grew out of control," Cullison said.

So far, two people have been arrested — one a minor for driving under the influence and an adult in his 40s facing felony charges. Police said additional arrests could still be coming.

Cullison also urged parents to talk with their children about the dangers of large parties.

"Is it worth going to a party and maybe getting hurt, maybe getting killed?" he said. "As a parent, have that conversation. We want our kids in Celina to be safe."

The police chief said the city has already begun discussing whether to tighten rules on short-term rentals. He said that conversation is especially important because Celina does not have nearby hotels and short-term rentals are expected to play a major role with the World Cup coming to North Texas.