House party at Celina Airbnb draws hundreds of teens, ends with gunshots and arrests, police say

A massive house party in Celina Saturday night that drew between 500 and 800 teens ended with gunshots and two arrests, according to Police Chief John Cullison.

One of the property's owners, Kishore Karlapudi, told CBS News Texas that the property had been rented for the weekend through Airbnb to a group of six people. He was unaware, he said, of plans for a party and pointed out the rental allows for no more than 20 people in the home.

Police say a social media post advertising the gathering led to a surge in attendance. Officers responded after getting calls about a large gathering at the home. They arrested one teen for driving under the influence and another person for an active aggravated assault warrant out of Dallas County.

As the party was breaking up, officers reported hearing multiple gunshots near the home. A search of the property found no one injured. Karlapudi says he visited the property Saturday and was "shocked" to discover the renters had moved furniture and wall hangings and left the house damaged.

The four bedroom home, which sits isolated on the 800 block of Choate Parkway, is listed by the Collin County Appraisal District as part of $7.6 million dollar property spanning 18 acres.

It's been removed from rental listings for two weeks, while Karlapudi says the damage is repaired. One example he offered was the bar countertop that was broken by people dancing on it.