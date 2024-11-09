CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 10 predictions: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys will play its first game this season without Dak Prescott. Dak's hamstring injury turned out to be more serious than initially predicted and things will now be up to Cooper Rush come Sunday against the Eagles.

The Cowboys Game Day crew gives their predictions.

George Teague

The Cowboys are a bottom-10 team in nearly every category this season. Without Dak Prescott, things are likely to get worse. Their defense is expected to get a boost with the return of Micah Parsons, but the Eagles' offense will also be at full strength with the return of A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert.

The Cowboys' defense has struggled, and their run defense has been the worst in the NFL. The bad news is they will now face Saquon Barkley and one of the most potent rushing attacks in the league. Philadelphia should run away with this one.

Final: Eagles 34, Cowboys 17

Bill Jones

The last time Dak Prescott got hurt two years ago, Cooper Rush replaced him and won 4 straight games before finally losing a game, 26-17, to the Eagles. Unfortunately for Rush, this isn't the 2022 Cowboys. The Eagles win again, 26-17. The Cowboys fall to 3-6, and the clock starts ticking on "Trey Lance Time".

Eagles 26, Cowboys 17

Isaiah Stanback

This week is a different bird, but most likely the same result. One pro bowler returns (Micah Parsons), and another goes to IR (Dak Prescott). Ham, no burger, peanut butter, no Jelly. The Cowboys are out of sorts and physically beat up, while the Eagles have figured out how to fly high.

Eagles 42, Cowboys 14

Briana Aldridge

The positive for the Cowboys this week is Micah Parsons is returning after missing four games; unfortunately, that's the only positive I can point out. However, Cooper Rush starting isn't the Cowboy's weakest point. Seeing what this offense has put on tape, starting No. 10 will make a small impact. I saw two touchdowns from Cooper in Atlanta that turned into dropped passes by his receivers.

The Cowboys will need help stopping spin moves and hurdles from Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. In a perfect world, the 'Lion' will bring much-needed leadership back into this defensive group, but I've seen too many missed tackles to buy in.

Eagles 31, Cowboys 20