CBS Sports Texas team to rollout a new way to watch Cowboys Game Day with AR/VR set

CBS Texas recently launched a new augmented reality/virtual reality set, making it the only station in the region to offer the groundbreaking technology.

The new AR/VR set launched on June 23, introducing a new way to deliver weather and news, immersing audiences in the story. Just in time for football season, CBS Sports Texas will also start broadcasting shows from the studio.

Every week, we'll speak with a different person who has contributed to the project or will work closely with it. This week, CBS Texas sat down with Chris Bullock, executive producer of sports.

CBS Texas: When will viewers see sports on the virtual set?

Bullock: Sunday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. on the season debut of Cowboys Game Day. The show will kick off our 28th consecutive season of Cowboys Game Day.

CBS: What AR or VR sports implementation are you most looking forward to?

Bullock: The possibilities are endless. Using our vertical and horizontal monitors on set for video, graphics with player stats and other information, coaches film breakdown … and so much more.

CBS: Pitch your dream segment on this set.

Bullock: The set has a virtual football field that everyone will be standing on during the show. It will be perfect for our Cowboys Game Day analyst and former Cowboys George Teague and Isaiah Stanback to do demonstration segments breaking down how the Cowboys need to attack the upcoming opponent. The dream segment will be on a show very soon.