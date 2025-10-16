CBS News Texas anchor Karen Borta celebrates 30 years with the station

It may feel like yesterday that Karen Borta first walked through the doors of CBS Texas, but today she's celebrating an incredible milestone — her 30th anniversary with the station.

Over the years, Karen has anchored every newscast CBS Texas offers. She began as a weeknight co-anchor before moving to the morning show in 2015. Today, she anchors CBS News Texas at 11 a.m. and co-anchors CBS News Texas at 4 p.m. alongside Ken Molestina.

A proud North Texan, Karen was born and raised in the area and attended the University of Texas at Arlington. She and her husband, Jim, have three children: Jake, Katie and Kylie.

One of Karen's most memorable moments at CBS Texas came when she secured an exclusive one-on-one interview with President Obama at the White House. Just this week, she made more station history by anchoring the very first CBS Texas newscast from the new augmented reality/virtual reality set. When asked if she was nervous, Karen admitted the experience had her more on edge than that White House interview.

Throughout her distinguished career, Karen has earned numerous honors, including regional Emmy Awards, Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards, Press Club of Dallas Katie Awards, and the Association of Women Journalists' Vivian J. Castleberry Award.

In 2019, the Press Club of Dallas recognized her with its prestigious lifetime excellence award, naming her a Legend of North Texas Journalism.

Beyond the newsroom, Karen is deeply committed to causes close to her heart: finding cures for breast cancer and, more recently, Type 1 diabetes, after her youngest child's diagnosis in 2015. Her mother, both grandmothers, and several aunts and cousins have battled breast cancer, making the fight especially personal.

She's received multiple honors for her advocacy, including serving as Honorary Co-Chair for the 2000 Komen Dallas Race for the Cure and receiving Macy's "Heart and Soul Award" that same year. In 2005, she was honored with the inaugural "Commitment to the Cure" award. Karen also volunteers regularly with the Dallas and Greater Fort Worth-Arlington chapters of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

We are incredibly proud of Karen and this remarkable milestone in her career. Everyone at CBS Texas looks forward to celebrating many more years with her as a beloved member of our news team.