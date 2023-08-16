CBS News heads back to school with Arlington teachers, students
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - CBS News Texas' Brooke Katz and Keith Russell took the morning show on the road for the first day of school.
They road on a school bus to Arlington High School—and on their way, they asked a veteran teacher and a rookie teacher about their experiences, best advice and what they look forward to this school year.
Katz and Russell also sat down with Arlington High School Principal Stacie Humbles, shared school spirit with viewers and spoke to some of the students.
