Public viewing Sunday for Cavin Yarbrough, Dallas-born R&B legend and half of iconic duo Yarbrough & Peoples

A public viewing will be held Sunday to honor Cavin Yarbrough, a Dallas native, Grammy-nominated musician and one-half of the R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, best known for their 1980s No. 1 hit "Don't Stop the Music."

Yarbrough died last week at age 72 from complications related to heart disease.

The public lying in state to honor Yarbrough's life and legacy will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Hall of State, State Fair of Texas, 3939 Grand Ave., Dallas.

Tributes from loved ones

Alisa Peoples, his wife and longtime music partner, described Yarbrough as "the love of my life" and said he is now her "guardian angel."

She told CBS News Texas that his death was sudden and unexpected, noting that he had been vibrant the day before and was even making plans for her upcoming birthday.

Alisa Peoples & Cavin Yarbrough Getty Images

Breakout hit topped R&B charts

"Don't Stop the Music," the duo's breakout hit, was released in 1980 as part of their debut album, The Two of Us. The song topped the Billboard R&B chart, launching the pair into national fame and becoming a defining track of early '80s funk and R&B.

Musical roots and early career

Yarbrough's musical roots ran deep.

He was a classically trained pianist who first crossed paths with Peoples during childhood piano lessons. Their shared passion for music eventually led to a professional partnership.

With the support of Gap Band frontman Charlie Wilson, they signed with Total Experience Records.

1980s R&B chart success

The duo enjoyed a string of R&B hits throughout the 1980s, including:

"Don't Waste Your Time" (1984)

"Heartbeats" (1983)

"Guilty" (1986)

"I Wouldn't Lie" (1986)

Life after the spotlight

In 1987, a year after leaving the label, Yarbrough and Peoples married and returned to their hometown of Dallas. There, they launched a production company and became music directors at their church, continuing to inspire others through mentorship and community engagement.

GoFundMe launched

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support funeral costs will also benefit the DeSoto Animal Shelter, reflecting Yarbrough's love for animals.