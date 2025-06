Cavin Yarbrough, of R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, dies at 72 Cavin Yarbrough, a Dallas native and member of the R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples, passed away at 72. Known for their 1980s hit “Don’t Stop the Music,” his death on June 19, 2025, was sudden and due to heart complications. His wife and musical partner, Alisa Peoples, said he had been vibrant and active just before his passing.