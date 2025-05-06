Catholics at University of Dallas pray for guidance as papal conclave begins

In the hours leading up to the papal conclave converging on its first day, Catholics at the University of Dallas were seen praying the rosary Tuesday night, hoping their prayers would help guide the selection of the next pope.

"It's a big deal and Catholics are hopeful and expectant," said Chris Malloy, graduate theology director for the University of Dallas.

Malloy teaches theology at the university, focusing on explaining the historic conclave process to his students.

CBS News Texas

"There are two elections in the morning, two in the evening, or two in the afternoon. But the first day, there's just one vote," Malloy said.

Malloy said throughout history, popes are usually not selected on the first day and explained conclaves have lasted days, weeks, and months, and in just a few instances, even years.

"I think it's going to be about two weeks because in today's era, there's a lot more communication. They know each other better, and I do think that they will want the church to have a pope sooner than later," said Malloy.

At Mary Immaculate School in Farmers Branch, students held a "mock conclave," complete with young cardinals and a new pope. When it comes to "who" the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church will be, any cardinal is a contender.

Malloy prays it's a pope who gives clarity.

"The state that we're in right now, I think, is a state of confusion, ambiguity, forgetfulness of doctrine. What I think we need is a pope who will remind us that truth is the foundation of mercy and love," he said.