Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell? Former Bishop of Dallas leading Vatican after death of Pope Francis

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Steven Rosenbaum

CBS Texas

Former bishop of Dallas announces death of Pope Francis
Former bishop of Dallas announces death of Pope Francis 02:49

The man leading the Catholic Church in the aftermath of the death of Pope Francis will be familiar to many faithful in North Texas. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, one of the highest-ranking administrators at the Vatican, served as the Bishop of Dallas for more than nine years.

Born in Ireland, Farrell came to the U.S. in 1983 and served in the Washington, D.C. area for decades, according to his Vatican biography. 

In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Farrell the bishop of the Dallas diocese. He held that role until 2016, when Francis appointed him to lead a new office in Rome and made him a cardinal. 

In the years since, Francis appointed Farrell to other administrative offices, including the president of the Vatican City State Supreme Court and Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church. He is the highest-ranking American at the Vatican.

What is the camerlengo?

The Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church is one of the top positions at the Vatican. Among his duties, the camerlengo, Italian for chamberlain, is responsible for confirming and announcing the pope's death.

Farrell made the announcement Monday morning. He will also preside over the rite of ascertainment Monday afternoon, when Francis's body will be placed in a coffin.

Farrell will also be the Vatican's interim head of state while the papacy is vacant, and he will help with preparations for the conclave where the new pope will be chosen.

Steven Rosenbaum

