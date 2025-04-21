The Vatican announces Pope Francis' death. Read the full text.

Pope Francis, known as the "People's Pope," dies at age 88 | Special Report

Pope Francis, the groundbreaking leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died Monday at the age of 88.

Before his death, Francis had experienced several health issues and spent five weeks in the hospital in February and March with bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy from his hospital room.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, read the announcement of the pope's death from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lives. He was accompanied by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute chief of staff and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies.

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, second from left, flanked by, from left, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Substitute for the Secretariat of State, Cardinal Edgar Peña Parra, and Vatican Master of Ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, announcing the death of Pope Francis at the Vatican. Vatican Media via AP

Here is the full text of the announcement

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune."