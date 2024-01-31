Car theft trends start rolling through smaller communities

WHITE SETTLEMENT- Ironically, Dotty Black has to start her car as thieves stole it on January 24.

"When they stole the car, they undid the panel," Black said. "Push it in and start it."

White Settlement Police found Black's vehicle a few blocks from her home. Investigators also discovered she was one of the latest victims of a car theft craze made easy using a USB port cable.

Nationally, KIA and Hyundai owners continue to see thieves simply plugging into the ignition with the USB cord and driving off.

The thefts have gone viral on social media, adding fuel to the flames of infamy. The suspects call themselves "KIA BOYS" as they tag the recorded crimes.

Black had never heard of a KIA BOYS car theft until her son told her about it.

"When the police officer came and told us our car was gone, and realized it was not in our parking spot, he said, it's the KIA BOYS," she said.

Black didn't know the car manufacturer offered a recall to combat the USB thefts.

White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook is concerned for Black and other victims.

"This woman not only is out the property damage and trying to repair the car and all of that," Cook said. "At the end of the day, she's sitting here worried. She didn't have a garage. She's worried that someone else is going to see this challenge and then know that this is super easy."