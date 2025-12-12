Car theft leads to deadly shooting at Fort Worth motel, police say

Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in a motel parking lot.

The department said in a news release that the owner of a stolen vehicle located it at a motel on Jacksboro Highway and Northwest 18th Street. The vehicle theft was not reported to police.

The owner of the vehicle and a woman went to the motel to try to get the vehicle back, but the woman was shot. Two people who were in the stolen vehicle ran from the scene, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 5:20 a.m. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigation, but Fort Worth police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Detectives are also looking into whether the stolen vehicle was used in a drive-by shooting earlier Friday.

Police have not said whether they have identified the suspects. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name.