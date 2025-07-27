1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into at least 2 Dallas homes, police say

One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a car crashed into at least two homes in Dallas, officials told CBS News Texas Sunday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Woodwick Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The details of what led to the crash have not been released at this time, nor have the names of the victims.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.