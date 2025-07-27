Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into at least 2 Dallas homes, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a car crashed into at least two homes in Dallas, officials told CBS News Texas Sunday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Woodwick Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The details of what led to the crash have not been released at this time, nor have the names of the victims.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue