Camp Mystic families push Texas leaders for sweeping camp safety reforms after deadly floods

Families of the 27 girls who died while attending Camp Mystic during July's catastrophic Central Texas floods are urging state leaders to enact comprehensive reforms to improve safety at youth camps across Texas.

On Thursday, the parents — who are not currently granting interviews — met with Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dustin Burrows at the Texas Capitol and the Governor's Mansion.

Coalition calls for Camp Mystic investigation

Their effort, known as the "Campaign for Camp Safety," calls for an investigation into the Camp Mystic tragedy and the next special legislative session to focus on camp safety.

Initial reform recommendations include:

Relocating camp structures away from flood-prone and hazardous areas

Implementing 24/7 emergency alert monitoring and notification systems

Standardizing evacuation plans and mandating emergency drills

Requiring formal emergency management protocols for camps

Texas leaders pledge to take action, coalition leaders say

According to the coalition, Abbott, Patrick and Burrows have pledged to take action.

"Our children's deaths cannot be in vain," a Campaign for Camp Safety spokesperson said in a news release. "We are here to make sure no other parent in Texas gets that phone call – the one that changes everything, but that could have been prevented."

Families of Camp Mystic victims vow to keep fighting

The families of the children, who have been labeled "Heaven's 27," have vowed to continue raising awareness and pushing for legislative change until "meaningful, lasting changes are passed into law."