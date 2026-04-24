Texas regulators flag safety deficiencies at Camp Mystic ahead of potential reopening

Texas regulators flagged dozens of deficiencies in Camp Mystic's emergency plan, saying missing flood maps, unclear evacuation procedures and undefined staff roles could hinder responses during disasters or medical emergencies.

The camp, where last year's Hill Country floods killed 27 children and counselors, must correct the deficiencies and receive approval before reopening this summer, according to regulators with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A DSHS spokesperson said the deficiency notice sent to Camp Mystic is a routine part of the licensing review process under new emergency‑planning laws, noting that all 174 camps that have submitted emergency plans this year received similar letters. The spokesperson added that emergency plans are confidential by law and cannot be released to the public.

In an 11-page letter, the state found widespread gaps in emergency planning, including unclear staff roles, unclear or incomplete 911 coordination and parent notification procedures, incomplete disability accommodations, fragmented response plans, and missing required maps and documentation.

The camp must address all identified deficiencies, submit a corrected emergency plan within 45 days through the corrective actions folder, and may contact the DSHS Youth Camp Program for assistance if needed.

The camp planned to partially reopen to campers in late May for its 100th summer season, operating from a nearby site rather than the location where campers died last year, The New York Times reported Friday.

"Camp Mystic is carefully reviewing the notice from DSHS, and we are working closely with DSHS through the appropriate process to address the areas outlined. Our priority remains the safety and well‑being of our campers, and we hope to continue the nearly century‑long mission and ministry of Camp Mystic to provide a Christian camping experience for girls that allows them to grow physically, mentally, and spiritually," an attorney representing Camp Mystic said in a statement.

Flood tragedy and ongoing investigations

Camp Mystic, an all‑girls Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River, was devastated by catastrophic flash flooding in the early hours of July 4, 2025, when rapidly rising floodwaters swept through low‑lying cabins as campers and counselors slept, killing 25 campers and two teenage counselors.

Camp leaders later testified that they did not see or act on National Weather Service flood warnings issued ahead of the storm, that evacuation decisions were delayed, and that limited communications – no cellphones in cabins and few radios – hampered response efforts.

One camper remains missing, and the disaster sparked lawsuits, state and legislative investigations, and sweeping changes to Texas youth camp safety laws.