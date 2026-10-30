Boyfriend of woman killed by estranged husband after Burleson police chase says "she was a beautiful soul"

A woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband following her kidnapping and a Burleson police chase on Thursday. Her boyfriend told CBS News Texas she had left her ex after years of emotional and physical abuse and was on a new path to becoming a nurse.

Ezekiel Cain said 34-year-old Biana Elizabeth Ramirez had just graduated from nursing school and was going to start her residency in February.

Bianca had just graduated from nursing school.

"Her goal was to become a nurse, but the reality was she just wanted to provide a good future for her family, for our daughters. We shared three. And she was an amazing, amazing mother and a stepmother. She always talked about our future," he said.

Ramirez had lived in Mansfield with her estranged husband, but she had recently moved to Burleson to start that future after leaving her ex following years of abuse, Cain said.

Cain said Ramirez's ex had been upset when he learned the two were dating and had threatened to kill him.

On Thursday morning, the Burleson Police Department said they received a call concerning an armed man in the 700 block of W. Hidden Creek Parkway.

Cain said Ramirez's estranged husband showed up at their apartment, and Ramirez texted and called Cain that her ex was downstairs.

"I remember getting a call from Bianca, and she called me. She said, 'baby, he's downstairs. And he said he has a gun.' And that's when I immediately called 911," Cain said.

But once Cain got to the parking lot, she had already been abducted.

Witnesses had also told police that the man was seen outside with a woman (Ramirez), before forcing her into a vehicle.

"I see his black Yukon start to drive off. And that's when I began to chase it. He drove. He sped off too fast. And as I'm giving the directions to 911 dispatch, they inform me that PD does have eyes on the vehicle," Cain said. "It was at that time that I decided to get in my car and to pursue it as well. We drove for 30 minutes plus, but by the time I got to a to the airport in Cresson, it was too late and she was already gone."

During a press conference, Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said that during the pursuit, police deployed spike strips along Highway 377, successfully striking both wheels on the passenger side of the suspect's vehicle.

"Despite the damage, the suspect kept driving," Cordell said.

Police said both the man and Ramirez were found dead inside the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

"She was a definition of a beautiful soul," Cain said of Ramirez. "She was caring. She was so, so sweet and loving, and whether it was with her friends, her family, her family, even her patients. She only spoke out of excitement, never exhaustion."

He said she leaves behind her 9-year-old and 14-year-old daughters and was also like a mother to his own daughter, who has special needs.

"She was an amazing, amazing mother and a stepmother. She always talked about our future," Cain said.

Ramirez's daughters will now be raised by her sister, their aunt.

"I have asked for only one thing in honor of Bianca. If you have kids, hold your babies just a little tighter tonight. Because only God knows what she would do just to hold our babies one more time. Honor her by being loving and by showing empathy and sympathy," Cain said.