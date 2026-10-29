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2 dead after suspected murder-suicide following police pursuit, Burleson police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A man and woman are dead after a suspected murder-suicide following a police pursuit that ended in Parker County on Thursday morning, police say. 

According to the Burleson Police Department, at about 7:45 a.m., officers responded after receiving reports of an armed man in the 700 block of W. Hidden Creek Parkway.

Witnesses told police that the man was seen outside with a woman before forcing her into a vehicle. Police said the two were estranged spouses.

The suspect then left the area, traveling south on SH 174 at Wilshire Boulevard, where police officers began a pursuit after the driver failed to stop.

Police said the chase continued toward Chisholm Trail Parkway and eventually ended near Bourland Field Airport in Cresson.

Police said both the man and woman were found dead inside the vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

Burleson PD said the identities of both the man and woman will be released after the next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. 

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