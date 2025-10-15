Burleson Elementary in Pleasant Grove earns "A" rating after culture shift and staff investment

Shontee Branton teaches fourth-grade English Language Arts at Rufus C. Burleson Elementary in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood. She says her students' recent academic success is no accident.

"I am so proud of them, because I know the work that it took for them to get here," Branton said. "It wasn't an overnight success."

Burleson Elementary was recently rated an "A" campus by the Texas Education Agency, a major turnaround for a school where many students face significant challenges outside the classroom.

"Our students have a lot of struggles," Branton said. "And so for them to rise and become an 'A' campus, I felt like it was a story that just needed to be told."

Educator draws from personal experience

Branton understands those struggles firsthand.

"My mom was a young parent, so I didn't finish kindergarten," she said. "So that picture is always a reminder…"

She credits a teacher from her own childhood for believing in her — and now she's paying that forward.

"It doesn't matter your background or where you come from, you're capable of learning," Branton said.

Culture shift sparked school turnaround

Burleson's success didn't come from new textbooks or curriculum. Instead, campus leaders say it began with a shift in culture and climate.

Principal Mechele Hammonds, who was previously the school's assistant principal, said the key was putting the right people in front of students.

"Making them believe in themselves. That they can do it," Hammonds said. "That's why it was important to put the right people in front of them."

Relationships with families matter

Hammonds said building relationships with students and their families was just as important as academics.

"Oh, it's very important to have them involved," she said. "They are the ones that's going to rally behind you. When you say, 'Hey, mom, I need you to get them to school on time,' because they're going to respect you, right?"

Advice for other struggling campuses

Hammonds offered encouragement to other schools working to improve.

"Don't give up. That's number one. Do not give up," she said. "It can be done over time. Start with your climate and culture. You have to build up your staff. You have to build up your students."