Bundle up, North Texas! Thursday's forecast is dry and cold

Don't forget your jacket! Thursday's forecast is cold and dry

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking cold weather as we ring in the New Year!

But first, as we move through your Thursday, bundle up! After a morning start in the 30s, highs will be in the upper 40s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds courtesy of an area of low pressure spinning over the Midwest. We'll remain dry.

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

On Friday, after a cold start, highs will climb into the mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Our high temperatures will gradually warm into the low 60s Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

By Sunday on New Year's Eve, even milder weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide in from our northwest Sunday, giving way to a cold start to 2024. In fact, by midnight Sunday night, temperatures will be in the low 40s under mostly clear skies. Bundle up if you're planning any activities outdoors to ring in the new year.

Moving through the day on Monday (New Year's Day), early morning temperatures will be in the low 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain arrives by Tuesday.