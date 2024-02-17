Bundle up for cold weekend mornings

NORTH TEXAS - Bundle up today, people! We told you it was going to be cold, but it's still going to be a shock to the system with wind chills in the 20s this morning. Bowie and Graham are even feeling like the teens as of 7:50 a.m.

Temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 40s this afternoon. We've got a lot of cloud cover around this morning, but it'll gradually be decreasing through this afternoon and overnight tonight. Winds are still strong this morning behind yesterday's cold front, but it should begin to lighten up tonight.

Temperatures will drop below freezing Sunday morning, with many spots actually in the 20s by daybreak. But you'll notice highs at least back into the 50s by Sunday afternoon, and those high temps continue to improve into next week.

For mid/late February, this is a treat of a 7 day forecast! We're expecting dry conditions and highs warming into the 70s and 80s by mid-week. A dry cold front will push through late Thursday, knocking highs back down closer to normal by Friday.