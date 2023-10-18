Brace yourselves: The heat is returning to Texas this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Brace yourself for temperatures near 90 degrees for your weekend!

First, as we move through this Wednesday, after a cool start to the day, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s due in part to breezy winds from the south. In fact, the winds could gust to 25 mph ahead of a weak cold front. That front, though, will do very little to bring us rain or cool down our temperatures.

With the breezy winds, warm weather and lack of rain in mind, an elevated fire threat is posted for areas west of I-35 Wednesday so avoid outdoor burning.

Great weather is expected for Game Three of the ALCS between the Rangers and Astros. It will be breezy and warm as you're heading to the stadium. Temperatures around first pitch will be in the 70s.

Wednesday night, there will be mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be another warm day, despite a cold front pushing through the area. Highs will reach the mid 80s by afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

For Friday, even hotter weather is expected with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Highs will also be near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Then, next week, there will be a better chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves through North Texas. In fact, there will likely be rain starting Tuesday afternoon and last through at least Thursday of next week.