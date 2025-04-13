Watch CBS News
Local News

Body recovered following single-vehicle crash into a Lewisville lake, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A person's body has been recovered from a Lewisville lake following a single-vehicle crash, police said.

On April 12, at about 3:35 a.m., a car left the northbound lanes in the 2900 block of I-35E, went over a guardrail and crashed into Copperas Branch Lake, Lewisville PD said. 

The Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team was called to the scene in search of the driver. The submerged car was located, but the driver wasn't found, police said.

Just after 11:15 a.m. the following day, the dive team recovered a body, believed to be the driver, from the lake. Police said evidence suggests there were no other passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The victim's name has not been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm it once the next of kin is notified, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 972-219-3600. To remain anonymous, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.