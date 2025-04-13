Body recovered following single-vehicle crash into a Lewisville lake, police say

A person's body has been recovered from a Lewisville lake following a single-vehicle crash, police said.

On April 12, at about 3:35 a.m., a car left the northbound lanes in the 2900 block of I-35E, went over a guardrail and crashed into Copperas Branch Lake, Lewisville PD said.

The Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team was called to the scene in search of the driver. The submerged car was located, but the driver wasn't found, police said.

Just after 11:15 a.m. the following day, the dive team recovered a body, believed to be the driver, from the lake. Police said evidence suggests there were no other passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The victim's name has not been released. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will confirm it once the next of kin is notified, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 972-219-3600. To remain anonymous, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS.