Watch CBS News
Local News

Blue Bell releases newest flavor, A&W Root Beer Float

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Blue Bell announces release of new flavor, A&W Root Beer Float
Blue Bell announces release of new flavor, A&W Root Beer Float 03:36

FORT WORTH – There's another Blue Bell ice cream flavor hitting store shelves just in time for summer.

a-w-root-beer-float-ice-cream-pr-shot.jpg
Blue Bell

The Texas-based creamery announced the release of A&W Root Beer Float, a creamy vanilla ice cream with A&W Root Beer flavored sherbet.

The flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2025, Blue Bell said.

"We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream," said John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager. "After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer." 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 7:01 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.