Blue Bell releases newest flavor, A&W Root Beer Float

FORT WORTH – There's another Blue Bell ice cream flavor hitting store shelves just in time for summer.

The Texas-based creamery announced the release of A&W Root Beer Float, a creamy vanilla ice cream with A&W Root Beer flavored sherbet.

The flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2025, Blue Bell said.

"We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream," said John Neal Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager. "After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer."