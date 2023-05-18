Blue Bell teams up with Dr Pepper for newest ice cream flavor

BRENHAM (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two iconic Texas brands have teamed up to create a cold treat just in time for the summer.

Blue Bell's newest ice cream flavor hit store shelves Thursday – the Dr Pepper Float.

The ice cream company says the Dr Pepper Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

"The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell," said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. "Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl."

Blue Bell began teasing the new flavor on social media earlier this week, which fans were quick to figure out.

Dr Pepper Float will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

"Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat," said John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing. "We can't wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper."