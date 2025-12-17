Blind Duncanville pitmaster draws crowds with skill, grit and smoked meats

A Duncanville barbecue restaurant is gaining attention for more than its smoked meats. The barbecue draws people in, but it's the blind man cooking it who makes the experience truly unique.

"It's a conversation starter, and that's what I want to do is just bring awareness to it," Christopher Jones said.

Losing sight, finding purpose

Five years ago, Jones was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy and lost his vision. At the time, the husband and father of seven was working as a tow truck driver.

"I went from being able to just get up and go and drive and do all the stuff I usually do to what am I going to do now?" he said.

He drew inspiration from his late grandfather.

"He would make briskets, Po'boys, stuff like that," he said.

Building Blindfolded Barbecue

Chris dreamed of opening his own BBQ restaurant. So, this year, he went for it, creating Blindfolded Barbecue.

"It's hard," he said. "The things I could cook before I can still cook, but sometimes it's an elongated way to do it."

Chris had to teach himself to cook again, mainly relying on touch, sound, and smell instead of sight.

"I have to rely on a lot of smell because I can measure, but if I know it's too much, then I'll fix it," he said.

Customers inspired by his approach

Customers say the final product is always delicious, and many can't believe he's blind.

"When they realize I'm blind, they're like, 'How do you cook the food?"' he said. "I'm like, 'Just like you, except I have to concentrate a little harder.'"

Shining a light for others

Chris' journey has inspired others in the blind and visually impaired community.

"They're like, 'Keep it up, you're shining a light on us,'" he said.

He hopes his story shows them that limitations don't define what's possible.