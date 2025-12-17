Duncanville pitmaster proves vision loss can’t stop his barbecue dream A Duncanville barbecue spot called Blindfolded Barbecue is gaining attention not just for its smoked meats but for its inspiring owner. Five years ago, the owner lost his vision due to diabetic retinopathy. Once a tow truck driver, he turned adversity into opportunity by opening his own restaurant this year. Relying on touch, smell, and sound instead of sight, Jones continues cooking and hopes his story raises awareness and inspires others.