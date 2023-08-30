Black men have higher risk of dying from Melanoma

Black men more at risk of death from Melanoma

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Melanoma is killing Black men more than any other race, according to a study from the American Academy of Dermatology.

The CDC says White men are more likely to get melanoma, but the study found that Black men are 26% more likely to die from the disease.

The cancer was found in unexpected places, such as the bottom of the feet, hands and fingernails. The study does not give a clear answer of why, but it did find men were less likely to go to the doctor than women and that Black men were less likely to have private insurance.

Dermatologist Dr. Rebecca Vasquez did not participate in the study, but she said examining yourself and getting diagnosed early could be the key to saving your life.

"Unfortunately, for a lot of melanomas, especially in communities of Black individuals and Hispanics, it can sometimes mimic a normal looking mole," she said. "But, if things are evolving and changing, that needs to be addressed."

According to the American Cancer Society, for most types of cancer, Black people have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any race. The same is true for melanoma. The estimated five year survival rate for Black patients is 70% versus 94% for White patients.