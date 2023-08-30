Watch CBS News

Black men more at risk of death from Melanoma

Melanoma is the most aggressive and deadliest type of skin cancer. And while the CDC says White men are more likely to get melanoma, the study found that Black men are 26% more likely to die from the disease.
