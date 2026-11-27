Black Friday shopping in North Texas is off to another chilly start this morning, so make sure to grab a jacket before heading out.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the 60s by lunchtime, and highs will reach the upper 60s in the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Winds have shifted to the southwest, gusting up to 20 mph at times, which may make it feel a little cooler out.

CBS News Texas

The warming trend continues through Saturday due to compressional heating ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front will bring gusty winds and a cool down Sunday. Expect winds this weekend to gust around 30 to 40mph. Be sure to tie down any loose Christmas decor outside.

Expect sunshine and breezy conditions through Monday. The next front and rain chance will be in the forecast Wednesday evening through Thursday.