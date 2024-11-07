Black Americans in Texas and parts of U.S. targeted by anonymous racist text messages

Black Americans in Texas and parts of U.S. targeted by anonymous racist text messages

Black Americans in Texas and parts of U.S. targeted by anonymous racist text messages

NORTH TEXAS — Across the country, Black Americans are reporting they're receiving anonymous racist text messages.

Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey said in the last 24 hours, parents of kids attending historically Black colleges have contacted her, concerned about racist text messages they're receiving.

"They're putting students' names in the texts, saying you have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation, and it even has a particular time that they will be picked up and is identifying the type of transportation that will pick them up," she said.

She said what's most alarming is somehow whoever is behind this knows the students' names and that they're Black.

"Parents are upset because if perpetrators are able to get your student's information, identification, telephone number… that's alarming!" she said. "They fear for the safety right now of their child."

Students and others in several states have received similar messages, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

The source is unknown, but they were sent from numbers with area codes in at least 25 different states.

Several of the numbers have now been disconnected. Others are going to voicemail that identified them as TextNow users, a provider that allows people to create phone numbers for free. The company says it's working with authorities to put a stop to this.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the FBI said:

"The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter."

If you receive a text, you can contact local law enforcement or the FBI.