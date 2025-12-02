Watch CBS News
Bison found shot, beheaded in Cooke County; reward offered

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Cooke County deputies are searching for the suspect who shot and beheaded a bison south of Lindsay last week.

Sometime between Sunday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 26, a bison was illegally killed on Shawn and Christy Neu's property near County Road 301 and FM 3108, the sheriff's office said.

"The individual or individuals responsible removed the animal's head and left the remaining carcass behind," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The Cooke County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information from anyone who may have knowledge related to this cruel and criminal act."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 940-665-3471. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

