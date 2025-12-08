Bishop Arts shop owner says "Grinch" tore down holiday decorations

Every year, Aimee Hughes looks forward to decorating her Bishop Arts women's boutique, Simply Bella, for the holidays.

"We want to brighten up the neighborhood," she said. "We love Christmas, and we love what it's all about."

She says just hours after investing nearly $800 to decorate two large trees with holiday lights, surveillance video captured someone tearing them down around 2 a.m., two days ago.

"When I saw that it was ripped, it was gut-wrenching," she said. "When I saw just how nonchalantly he went over there and just yanked them off for no good reason, I just was stunned."

Hughes reported this to the police, and now, she's sharing the footage on social media in hopes someone recognizes the person responsible.

"Actually, I had someone reach out to me that said, 'I'll come and help fix it and don't worry,' and actually he came down on his lunch break," she said.

So far, no one has been able to identify the person local business owners are now calling "The Grinch of Bishop Arts."

"I want to say, 'Why, why would you do that?'" Hughes said. "I would want to say, 'Hey, just fix it, don't do that again!'"

As the neighborhood leans into the season of giving, Hughes hopes whoever did this will come forward and do the right thing.