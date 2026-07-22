Big Tex gets a new look: Cavender's and Resistol to dress State Fair icon after Dickies exit

In just a few months, the State Fair of Texas will be a major source of entertainment in North Texas. This year, Big Tex will look a little different.

For decades, the 55-foot-tall cowboy was dressed by Dickies. That's not happening this year.

Tuesday, the State Fair of Texas announced Cavender's Boot City as the official western wear store of Big Tex. They will design his shirt. The western brand Resistol is expected to create the 95-gallon cowboy hat.

Resistol is headquartered in Garland, and Cavender's is based in Tyler. Last year, Dickies moved its headquarters out of Fort Worth. It is now based out of California.

"The State Fair of Texas has been bringing families together for generations, just as Cavender's has welcomed generations of families into our stores," said Mike Cavender, the Vice President of Cavender's Boot City. "It's a privilege to play a small role in one of Texas' most cherished traditions. We're honored that Big Tex will wear a Cavender's shirt, and we're proud to stand alongside Resistol and the State Fair in celebrating the heritage, craftsmanship and values that make Texas so special."

Big Tex began wearing Dickies in 1997. Before that, the iconic State Fair of Texas mascot's apparel was supplied by H.D. Lee, according to the Fair.

The state fair released the following statement:

State Fair of Texas, Big Tex at night CBSNewsTexas "We are incredibly grateful for Dickies' longtime partnership and the role they've played in helping outfit Big Tex over the years. They have been a valued partner, and we appreciate their many contributions to one of the State Fair's most recognizable traditions and our nonprofit mission. As with many sponsorships and partnerships, relationships naturally evolve over time. As we looked ahead to the future, we saw an exciting opportunity to bring together two iconic Texas brands in a new way. Cavender's and Resistol are deeply rooted in Texas heritage and Western tradition, making them a natural fit to help tell Big Tex's story and celebrate the spirit of the Lone Star State. We are excited for fairgoers to see Big Tex's new look this year and to celebrate this new chapter in Big Tex's history."

Big Tex's boots

Every year, creatives compete to help design Big Tex's pair of boots for the following year. The boot design contest launched in 2019 to honor that year's theme – "Celebrating Texas Creativity." A Keller artist won, highlighting Texas bluebonnets, the Alamo, armadillos and the Texas flag.

State Fair of Texas

Artists are asked to draw, paint or illustrate their designs on templates provided by the fair online and to submit them with an entry form.

The fair announced 31-year-old Aaliyah McNeal as the 2026 winner of its Big Texas Boot Design Contest in March. McNeal takes home the honor with a design that blends both Texas and state fair icons.

McNeal, who now lives in Georgia, said she attended the fair year after year with her family and has cherished those memories for a lifetime. As the winner, McNeal will work with both the State Fair and Lucchese to put the finishing touches on Big Tex's new boots. She said she hopes visitors see the heart of her design.

Last summer, another pair of Big Tex's boots traveled to Washington, D.C. and was put on display at the Smithsonian Institution as part of a new exhibit.

You can check out Big Tex's new look at the 2026 State Fair of Texas, themed "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies," Sept. 25, through Oct. 18.