Bedford police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

BEDFORD (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Bedford police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night.

A little after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Bedford Road.

Officers believe two people arranged to meet through an online platform used to exchange goods. During that meeting, police said an altercation occurred and one of the people was shot.

That person was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital where they're being treated.

Police said detectives are currently working to determine each person's role in the shooting and that they don't believe there's a threat to the community.

Neither person's identity has been released at this time and this remains an active investigation.