Beautiful weekend with warm temperatures

NORTH TEXAS - We have a stunning day ahead filled with bright blue skies, a light southerly breeze and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Perfect weather for checking out the area trails.

Our gorgeous weather extends into this evening if you are headed out the FC Dallas game as they take on San Jose. Plan for clear skies and temperatures cooling into the mid-60s as the game wraps up.

Tomorrow morning runners will fill the streets of Fort Worth for the Cowtown Marathon. Remember the sunblock and stay hydrated as we go from the mid-50s to upper 60s as runners are finishing up.

Temperatures continue to climb into the mid-80s by tomorrow afternoon! Breezy southwesterly winds and lots of sunshine boost highs to nearly 20 degrees above normal.

But wait, there is more heat on the way! Check out Monday and the big 9 next to the 0. Yes, we are going 90 degrees Monday afternoon and if we hit it, we tie the record. Luckily, a strong cold front arrives Wednesday, returning us back to February reality and highs in the upper 50s.

A few showers are possible Wednesday into Friday morning, but models are not agreeing on timing at the moment. Any precipitation will be light.