Beautiful summer Sunday before triple-digit temperatures return to North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- After weeks of above average temperatures, Sunday is starting off in the 60s and 70s. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy the cooler weather early because we are back to the upper 90s by this afternoon.

Luckily, the humidity is still low, so the feels-like temperatures will remain within a few degrees of the ambient temperature.

Light winds, sunny skies, and hot temperatures are also leading to an Ozone Action Day for Sunday. It will be unhealthy outdoors this afternoon for sensitive groups, including the elderly and those with upper respiratory issues.

The ridge of high pressure that retreated to the west this weekend is headed back to North Texas next week. That means temperatures return to the 100s. Feels like temperatures will once again near Heat Advisory levels as well.

The ridge will direct any rain away from the area for the upcoming week.

Our drought will continue to worsen and high fire danger returns starting tomorrow along and west of I-35. 

Remember those heat safety precautions as we get into the heart of summer with numerous 100-degree days.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

